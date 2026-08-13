Remember that long standoff two months ago on Houghton Street in North Adams? Well, a North Adams man has since pleaded not guilty in the Berkshire County Superior Court.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Matthew Parker, age 44, was formally charged on July 21 with 21 counts, such as using a deadly weapon in an assault, making threats to commit a crime, assaulting a household member, and multiple firearm-related offenses.

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Brief Example Of Events That Unfolded In June

On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, officers from the North Adams Police Department responded to 365 Houghton Street after a report of domestic assault and battery. The complainant reported that she and her husband had engaged in a physical altercation, that her husband was intoxicated and making suicidal remarks about shooting himself, and that he had access to both a shotgun and a pistol.

After an unsuccessful attempt to get Parker to exit the residence, it wasn't until around 12:45 a.m. that a diversionary device, also known as a "distraction device," was used through a window as a team entered the residence at the same time, secured the firearms, and took the Defendant into custody. Authorities then executed a search warrant around 2:00 AM, during which North Adams Police confiscated four shotguns, six rifles, two handguns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the residence.

Where Matthew Parker Stands Now

Although Parker had a license to carry, it was revoked at the time, and his wife obtained a yearlong abuse-prevention order against him. He is currently being held without bail and will be due back in court on September 8th to determine whether he would pose a danger to the community if released.

Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted The latest list of the Massachusetts Police's most wanted fugitives. Gallery Credit: mass.gov