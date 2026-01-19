Here’s How To Listen To The AFC Championship Game In The Berkshires Sunday

The New England Patriots achieved an important playoff victory by defeating the Houston Texans 28-16 in the AFC Divisional Round on January 18, 2026. The win was fueled by a solid defensive performance, a pick-six by Marcus Jones, and crucial contributions from QB Drake Maye and WR Kayshon Boutte.

This triumph propelled them to the AFC Championship Game and tied the San Francisco 49ers for the most playoff wins of all time. Prior to this, they secured a 16-3 Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers a week earlier, ending a seven-year playoff drought and marking their first postseason victory since 2019.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

AFC Championship: What to Anticipate

The AFC Championship game on January 25, 2026, will feature the New England Patriots against the Denver Broncos. The Patriots are heavily favored after the Broncos' starting QB, Bo Nix, suffered a broken ankle, leading backup Jarrett Stidham to start. Denver's strong defense and rushers like Jaleel McLaughlin will face a potent Patriots offense and defense, with the game set at Empower Field at Mile High. The matchup pits top AFC teams, with the Patriots expected to control the game.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

AFC Championship: How To Listen

For the first time since 2019, the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LX will be broadcast on two Berkshire radio stations between Pittsfield and North Adams, thanks to Westwood One Sports. This applies whether the Patriots make it to the Super Bowl or not.

AFC Championship: Where To Listen On The Radio

Canva Canva loading...

AM 1420 WBEC

Listeners in Pittsfield and nearby Central Berkshire County can tune in to games on 1420WBEC-AM. Additionally, those with an HD Radio can listen to 95.9 FM/HD-3.

WNAW/Website WNAW/Website loading...

New Country 94.7 (WNAW)

Listeners in North Adams and nearby Northern Berkshire County can tune in to New Country 94.7 for games. Additionally, those with AM Radio can listen to 1230 AM.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

AFC Championship: Where To Stream

Due to broadcast restrictions, we are unable to offer streaming coverage, as Westwood One has exclusive national radio rights to NFL playoff games, including the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LX.

40 Images from the New England Patriots Divisional Round Playoff Win Over the Houston Texans Here are many images from New England's playoff win over the Houston Texans. The Patriots are headed to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2019.

Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka