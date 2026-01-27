Do You Think It’s Time For A Country Star To Perform The Halftime Show For The Super Bowl?
As the New England Patriots return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019 to face the Seattle Seahawks, many Bay State fans, myself included, are getting ready for the big game. Many fans have also been questioning the selection of halftime performers over the years.
Although we've seen many great performers over the years, country music has not appeared at the Super Bowl halftime show for quite some time. This excludes country artists who have performed the National Anthem.
The last country artist to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show was in 2003!
It's hard to believe that 23 years have passed since a country artist performed at the Super Bowl halftime show. Shania Twain wowed the audience in San Diego, where the Oakland Raiders faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII.
Indeed, it's been that long. (By the way, the Bucs defeated the Raiders.) The show wasn't entirely country-themed; The Chicks delivered a stunning rendition of the National Anthem beforehand. The halftime lineup included Shania Twain, No Doubt (Gwen Stefani's band), and Sting, who made a special guest appearance.
The last time the Super Bowl halftime show was entirely country-themed
It was 1994, the year of the Super Bowl. On January 30, 1994, Super Bowl XXVIII was held at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The Dallas Cowboys faced the Buffalo Bills, with the Cowboys emerging victorious to claim their fourth Super Bowl title as a franchise.
The Halftime show was entirely country, featuring some of the biggest names in the genre at the time. Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, and Wynonna Judd delivered high-energy performances that electrified the crowd. Afterwards, Naomi Judd joined Wynonna on stage to perform “Love Can Build A Bridge” as the grand finale.
Who would you choose as a country artist for the Super Bowl halftime show?
