It's that time of year when the days are shorter, which means less sunlight in the Berkshires. Less sunlight can make it harder for those who need to cross a street safely.

Unfortunately, since we fell back, more pedestrians have been struck by vehicles because of early nightfall. This is a good reminder to remain vigilant as a driver when approaching sidewalks. It's also a good reminder for pedestrians to wear bright clothing so drivers can see you more easily than in dark clothing.

Person Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle In Pittsfield

This past Saturday, a pedestrian was transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle on Cheshire Road in Pittsfield. According to The Berkshire Eagle, Pittsfield Police Sgt. Matthew Killeen said officers received a crash report at 16 Cheshire Road around 6:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim in the northbound lane with what they described as "obvious injuries."

An initial investigation found that the pedestrian was crossing eastbound in the crosswalk near 16 Cheshire Road when he was struck by a northbound 2006 Chevy Malibu. The driver was not injured. Cheshire Road was closed between Dalton Avenue and the Allendale Shopping Center for about four hours, reopening around 10:30 p.m.

How You Can Help With The Investigation

The Pittsfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone who saw the crash or the vehicle beforehand is asked to contact Sgt. David Hallas at 413-448-9700, ext. 560, or Officer Matthew Farnham at 413-448-9700, ext. 531.

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