Warm-Weather Staple Pedrin’s Dairy Bar Now Open For The 2026 Season In North Adams

Everyone in Northern Berkshire County considers it to be the start of spring once Pedrin's opens for the season. That event occurred on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Pedrin's Dairy Bar is not just a seasonal spot from mid-March to mid-October; it's a beloved warm-weather destination for those living in Northern Berkshire.

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My Favorite Menu Item

Whenever someone asks me, "What's my favorite food from Pedrin's?" I always pick the Fish & Chips. Not because it's Lent season, but because they are just my favorites that no one else can beat! So I thought, since it's opening day, why not have it for lunch?

Of course, Fish isn't the only thing on their menu; they also serve hot dogs, hamburgers, and grinders.

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Brief Pedrin's Dairy Bar History

According to The Berkshire Eagle, the building, originally a train stop, was purchased by Julio and Rita Pedrin in the early 1950s. They refurbished it and opened Pedrin's Dairy Bar. Gordon and Amy Deeb bought it in 1963 and, over the years, transformed it into a booming business. The Deebs added the now-infamous fish fry and perfected its onion ring batter and cole slaw recipes.

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Pedrin's Today

Pedrin's has an extensive menu, as shown by the sign that runs along the length and sides of the building's eaves. On a typical summer Saturday, the staff serves over 500 orders. The fish fry and onion rings are the most popular items. Families have been coming here to eat for generations.

Customers can choose to dine at their outdoor picnic tables, stay comfortable in their own cars, or take their orders to go.

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Other Menu Items and Hours of Operation

Other menu items include ice cream; they usually don't start serving that until early/mid-April. For updates on that, it's always best to check their Facebook page periodically. According to Google, their hours of operation are 11-7 pm daily. From past experience, they use caution and close in inclement weather.

Pedrin's Dairy Bar is located at 1360 Curran Hwy, North Adams, near the intersection of Hodges Cross Road. Remember, they are a "cash-only" establishment with an ATM next door for your convenience.

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