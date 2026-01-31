Adams Man Is Being Held Without Bail After Shot By Police Officer

25-year-old Phillip White of Adams is currently held without bail after pleading not guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon. The incident was recorded on body camera footage. The court hearing was held on Friday, January 30, at the Northern Berkshire District Court concerning the incident that happened on January 27.

Read More: Adams Police Officer Fires Weapon During Mental Health Call

The police report states that White made a misleading 911 call, falsely claiming a friend was stabbed in the chest and telling dispatchers mournfully, "he is gone." When officers reached the scene, they found him on the sidewalk, visibly injured with self-inflicted wounds. Without delay, he aggressively approached Adams Police Corporal Joshua Baker in a threatening way. Baker responded by firing his gun, but did not hit White or anyone else.

According to WNYT, he faces multiple charges, including three counts of trespassing for unlawfully entering private property and a count of assault and battery against a family member, suggesting episodes of physical violence and aggressive behavior within his own family.

The court has ordered a comprehensive evaluation to assess White’s mental fitness to stand trial, examining his mental state and cognitive abilities. Furthermore, at the request of his defense team, an assessment of his criminal responsibility will be carried out to determine whether he is wholly or partially accountable for the alleged offenses.

District Attorney Shugrue is expected to publicly disclose the comprehensive findings of the investigation, which includes details about an officer-involved shooting, once the review is complete. The officer responsible for firing his weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with standard procedural practices.

