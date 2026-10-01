Many attractions and historic sites draw tourists to the Bay State, fueling its vibrant tourism sector. Massachusetts, often called the Bay State, has a rich history as one of the original 13 colonies that founded the United States. This heritage adds to the state's appeal, offering visitors the chance to explore places tied to pivotal moments in American history.

Visitors should research thoroughly before planning their trips, since some attractions may fall short of their promotional claims and lead to disappointment. While many sites offer enjoyable experiences, others may be less engaging or poorly maintained, diminishing overall enjoyment.

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Which tourist attraction in Massachusetts is often considered the 'worst”?

BostonUncovered.com dubbed Plymouth Rock “the worst attraction in Massachusetts.” Despite the label, more than 1 million visitors still visit the historic South Shore site each year.

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The Story of Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock is widely regarded as the site of the first English settlement in America. The Mayflower arrived in Plymouth Harbor there in 1620, marking the beginning of what would later become Plymouth Colony. However, no documented references to Plymouth Rock date from before 1715.

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Why Plymouth Rock Might Be a Tourist Trap

Plymouth Rock is often called the “granite slab,” and it certainly earns the nickname. If you're planning a visit, keep a few precautions in mind.

Plymouth Rock is 40 miles south of Boston on the South Shore, making it just under an hour's drive from the city and nearly three hours from the Berkshires. The site itself can sometimes feel underwhelming, but the nearby waterfront town has a charming ambiance. In my opinion, the drive is worthwhile—I’ve visited the area myself!

Read More: Massachusetts Trash Disposal Rules And Guidelines

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The 16 Most Beautiful and Underrated Towns In Massachusetts Here are The 16 Best Charming Small Towns In Massachusetts according to PureWow Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause, PureWow