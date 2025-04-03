Growing up in Massachusetts, all I can remember is gathering with the family every year for Easter Sunday at this once popular buffet that is unfortunately no longer in business. If you lived in Berkshires all your life, you know exactly where I'm talking about!

Picasa/iberkshires.com

Old Country Buffet of course. Which closed unexpectedly back in early 2016 at 555, Hubbard Avenue in Pittsfield (now formerly the latest Chili's Restaurant which operated from 2018 to 2024). Every Easter Sunday and almost any other holiday, this is where we all gathered.

Ryan Pause

I don't get why I was eating with my eyes closed in this photo? 😂 Who knows it was taken over 10 years ago inside the Old Country Buffet. Notice my two grandmothers in this photo. One across me from God rest her soul and still miss her to this day.

So, which buffet in Massachusetts is currently still open for Easter?

Google Maps

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill located at 436 Parker Street in Springfield, Massachusetts and many other locations will be open for Easter Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Their menu will consist of Carved Glazed Ham and Lemon Meringue Pie along with their endless buffet they offer daily.

Even if you don't feel like dining in, you'll be able to enjoy your feast by taking it to go. According to their website, enjoy Glazed Ham or Fried Chicken meals. Each meal will include Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, 2 Additional Sides, Dozen Yeast Rolls and a Whole Cake or Pie. Pick up will be available starting on April 14, however you must order 72 hours in advance.

cleveland.com

So, if you miss buffets on holidays like Old Country Buffet, why not give Golden Corral a shot? Trust me I've been to Golden Corral several times and it's worth the drive! Only thing I miss is the chocolate fountain they offered pre-covid days.

Getty Images

