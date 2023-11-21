Popular Buffet in Massachusetts Open Thanksgiving Day

Growing up in Massachusetts, all I can remember is gathering with the family every year for Thanksgiving at this once popular buffet that is unfortunately no longer in business. If you lived in Berkshires all your life, you know exactly where I'm talking about!

Old Country Buffet of course. Which closed unexpectedly back in early 2016 at 555, Hubbard Avenue in Pittsfield (now Chili's Restaurant). Every Thanksgiving and almost any other holiday, this is where we all gathered.

I don't get why I was eating with my eyes closed in this photo? 😂 Who knows it was taken over 10 years ago inside the Old Country Buffet. Notice my two grandmothers in this photo. One across from God rest her soul and still miss her to this day.

So, which buffet in Massachusetts is currently still open for Thanksgiving?

According to guiltyeats.com, if you don't mind the hour drive, Golden Corral will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The nearest one from the Berkshires is located on 436 Parker Street in Springfield, Massachusetts.

A special menu will be offered just for Thanksgiving which consists of Carved Roasted Turkey, Carved Holiday Glazed Ham, and Carved Holiday Beef Roast on the endless buffet along with all the traditional holiday favorites like Stuffing, Sweet Potato Casserole, Cranberry Sauce, Pumpkin & Pecan Pie.

So, if you miss buffets on holidays like Old Country Buffet, why not give Golden Corral a shot? Trust me I've been to Golden Corral several times and it's worth the drive! Only thing I miss is the chocolate fountain they offered pre-covid days.

