Weekends are usually all about shopping. But this one particular weekend you'll have no choice but to take a break from it. Considering that April 20th this year is like twice the holiday.

As you know, weed in Massachusetts is completely legal and 4/20 has always been a special holiday for those that love to participate. But for others, its just a regular holiday and this one discount store has already confirmed that their locations will be locked up for 24 hours.

Five Below which is based in Philly operates 1800 locations in Massachusetts will be closed on Sunday, April 20th to observe Easter Sunday. According to The U.S. Sun, they will resume normal operations on Monday, April 21st.

Five Below rarely ever closes all stores at once, making the Easter shutdown a notable move. They are known for selling $5-and-under products in categories like toys, tech, candy, and beauty. Need anything last minute for Easter? Another discount chain has you covered.

All Dollar Tree locations in Massachusetts on the other hand will remain open on Easter Sunday for those seeking last minute items like candy, toys, and basket stuffers. If you think about it, their prices are almost the same as Five Below now.

Aldi that operates many locations in Massachusetts also joins of the list of closures on Easter Sunday. They typically shutdown only three days a year which includes Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

The grocer urges customers to plan ahead and shop in advance for the upcoming the holiday. A full list of closures on Easter Sunday can be found below:

