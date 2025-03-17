What was once a retail store for young fashion trends, will soon become just a memory. Personally, I have never shopped here considering its targeted more towards young women, but I have a few friends that tend to get into their selection of items.

As least for now because this marks the second time their main company has filed for bankruptcy. Some blame the fact that online shopping is now the main prime, but honestly, I rather walk into a store knowing what's going to fit my size and what is not. Sometimes online shopping, you just never know what you're going to get.

Forever 21 Going Out Of Business In The U.S.

According to NBC10Boston, the operator of Forever 21's U.S. unit recently said that foreign competition from fast-fashion rivals, rising costs, economic challenges and evolving consumer trends were to blame. That being said, stores and the company's U.S. website will remain open as the company starts winding down operations and seeks a last-minute bidder for its assets.

Forever 21 was founded in 1984 by Korean immigrants in California, Forever 21 grew to $1 billion in annual sales by 2005. The store was found inside malls throughout the years for millennials looking for designer-inspired styles, alongside fellow low-cost retailer H&M and the pricier Abercrombie & Fitch.

Other retail store hit their highest level since the pandemic for closures in 2024, with recent shutdown announcements by no other than fabrics seller Joann, discounter Big Lots, Party City and others adding to the list.

