Fast food is great for those that need to get a quick bite while on the go. But unfortunately, it's not always the healthiest option for those that are required to diet their health.

As a matter of fact, this particular fast food chain has been named champion artery-clogger of the century. You'd also be surprised that they operate thousands of locations worldwide with many of those being in Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut.

Exploring The Most Unhealthiest Fast Food In America

Surprisingly, it's not McDonald's. Back in 2024, Five Guys took the lead of serving the most unhealthiest burger of the year according to Plush Care. 2025, however has a new Fast food chain that is now deemed the unhealthiest in America due to the amount of greasy items it serves.

Cozy Meal recently ranked the Top 15 Unhealthiest Fast Food chains in America based on overall calories in menu items, as well as the amount of sodium, fat, etc.

Time for the Jester to Steal his Thorny 'Crown' of Fast Food?

According to Cozy Meal, Burger King is ranked one of the most unhealthiest fast food places in 2025. Mainly because the chain's burgers contain more than 700 calories and up. The Triple Whopper with bacon and cheese for example tops out at 1,349 calories plus 94g of fat, of which 33g is saturated fat and contains 1,990 mg of sodium.

Sadly Burger King's sides and desserts aren't much better when it comes to nutrition facts. The chocolate Oreo shake for example contains 670 calories and a whopping 91 grams of sugar.

Other Most Unhealthy Fast Food Places

Burger King maybe at the top of the list of being the most unhealthiest, but we can't forget all the other unhealthy options that we all love and enjoy. Five Guys, Dairy Queen, Taco Bell, KFC, and even Chick-fil-A are other examples of high calorie intake. The best advice, is think before you eat.

