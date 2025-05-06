Fast food is convenient for those needing a quick meal. However, it is not always the healthiest choice for individuals on a diet for health reasons.

In fact, this fast food chain has been named the leading artery-clogger of the century. You might be surprised to know that it operates thousands of locations worldwide, including many in Massachusetts.

Exploring The Most Unhealthiest Fast Food In America

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Surprisingly, it's not McDonald's. In 2024, Five Guys was recognized for serving the unhealthiest burger of the year according to Plush Care. However, in 2025, a new fast food chain has taken the title of the unhealthiest in America due to the high volume of greasy items on its menu.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Cozy Meal recently ranked the top 15 unhealthiest fast food chains in America based on the overall calories in menu items, as well as the amounts of sodium and fat.

Time for the Jester to Steal his Thorny 'Crown' of Fast Food?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to Cozy Meal, Burger King was ranked as one of the unhealthiest fast food chains in 2025. This is primarily due to the fact that the chain's burgers contain over 700 calories each. For example, the Triple Whopper with bacon and cheese has a staggering 1,349 calories, along with 94 grams of fat, of which 33 grams are saturated fat. Additionally, it contains 1,990 milligrams of sodium.

Unfortunately, Burger King's sides and desserts are not much better in terms of nutrition facts. For instance, the chocolate Oreo shake contains 670 calories and a staggering 91 grams of sugar.

Other Most Unhealthy Fast Food Places

Burger King may be at the top of the list for being one of the unhealthiest fast-food options, but we shouldn't overlook other popular choices that are equally high in calories. Restaurants like Five Guys, Dairy Queen, Taco Bell, KFC, and even Chick-fil-A are also known for their unhealthy menu items. The best advice is to think carefully about what you eat.

