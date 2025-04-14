Popular Massachusetts Italian Eatery Gets A New Face Lift

It feels like it's been forever since this restaurant took a break even though it's only been a month. But it's back with a new location! Grazie which is an Italian restaurant in North Adams, Massachusetts provides casual dining which is the same you would find in any big city.

The last time I ate at Grazie, it was in early 2024 the day after my mother passed away and to this I'm still trying to figure out who covered mine and my father's tab that night. Whoever you are, a huge thank you for your act of kindness! That being said, let's take a look at what to expect for the future of this popular eatery.

Back in 2016, owner Matt Tatro teamed up with developer David Moresi to renovate the Mulcare Building on Marshall Street in North Adams as part of dreams of restoring his grandfather's tavern, the Mohawk, and opening an Italian eatery. According to iberkshires, that dream has since been fulfilled, but Tatro felt that this was time for him to move on to something new.

"There wasn't an Italian restaurant in North Adams, so it worked for me. I was OK. But now it's time for us to kind of do what we want to do, mix it up a little bit rebrand ourselves, when you have a title you want to fit the role, but Christi, you know, her drinks and Mark does a good job in the kitchen and other things that aren't Italian. I'm also a big advocate of letting people do what they're good at and allow them to grow it, and, you know, I'm not Italian" - Owner Matt Tatro

Moving to today, Matt Tatro went ahead and purchased what was once home to the Hot Dog Ranch in North Adams back in 2023. It is located on a busy stretch of road on 310 State Street next to the Noel Field Athletic complex. Tatro aims to expand beyond the original Italian menu with a different demographic.

"We don't want to limit ourselves, we don't want that title Italian restaurant anymore, it really restricts us in kind of what we're able to comfortably do. We've seen even just being here for people that wouldn't generally come to the Grazie location on Marshall Street are coming here to try to have lunch," - Owner Matt Tatro

Aside from their modified menu, Grazie also plans to transition to more of a "restaurant and bar" feel by expanding its bar options with general manager Christi Ross being behind the bar mixing her signature drinks. The grand reopening will take place Wednesday April 16th, 2025. Their full revamped menu can be viewed here.

