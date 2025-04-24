Popular Massachusetts Pizzeria Abruptly Closes After 40 Years

Good things must come to an end, and that includes this beloved pizza staple in North Adams, Massachusetts. Growing up in Northern Berkshire County, Village Pizza will always have a special place in my heart. It's the spot I used to visit after a night of partying whenever I craved buffalo nachos.

Last Wednesday, Christina Nicholas, the owner of Village Pizza, announced on their Facebook page that the restaurant would be closing unexpectedly due to ongoing medical issues she is facing. In her message, she expressed that Village Pizza has been her "whole life" since she was 14, before she purchased the business in 1991.

She mentioned that her recent medical report states that she is on a long road to recovery, hence why the closure.

"Since 2022, I've been dealing with back and spine issues. Unfortunately, it's gotten worse and the sad news is effective immediately I have to close. I am no longer able to perform the work to keep this business going and I have to concentrate on my own health. It's not the way I wanted to think about retiring, at the door of the empty pizza place. It's probably the hardest decision I've had to make my whole life. It's a good business and I'm sad to make this announcement" - Chrisina Nicholas

There is great hope that Christina Nicholas will sell Village Pizza to a new owner, allowing the restaurant to continue its legacy for many more years. Eagle Street in North Adams will be without a pizza place for the first time in 50 years, as several other successful establishments have closed on the south side of the street in 2020. Additionally, this week marks the closure of a second food business, with Baily's Bakery at 55 Main Street also ceasing operations.

She concluded with a special message for her loyal customers:

"I want to thank all the customers throughout the 40 years. It's been quite the ride for 40 years so, and my staff, but it is what it is I guess. Hopefully it will be sold soon and you'll be able to get your pizza again. Take care and thank you." - Christina Nicholas

