An end of an era has come as Party City is planning on closing its stores after nearly 40 years in business. And they're not just closing some of them, they're closing all of them!

How Many Party City Stores Are In Massachusetts?

Party City owns 20 locations in Massachusetts which include:

Attleboro

Avon

Bellingham

Brighton

Burlington

Chelmsford

Chicopee

Everett

Leominster

Millbury

Natick

North Dartmouth

Peabody

Quincy

Raynham

Saugus

Seekonk

Shrewsbury

Walpole

West Roxbury

According to CNN In 2021, the company had about 6,400 full-time and 10,100 part-time employees. Party City indicated that they own more than 850 locations nationwide and is considered the largest party retailer in North America. Their biggest season however was Halloween but they had party supplies for birthdays and many other themes.

Litwin was hired four months ago and mentioned on his LinkedIn account that the company’s “main priority is to strengthen our financial health, and there is work ahead of us.”

Party City however declared bankruptcy in January 2023 and exited about a month shortly after Litwin joined the company. But they then closed more than 80 locations from the end of 2022 leading up to August of 2024 according to CNN.

Bloomberg reported that had more than $800 million in debt when it exited bankruptcy last year and reports indicate that Party City was planning to file for bankruptcy again back in December.

