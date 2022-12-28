It's a well familiar eatery right in downtown North Adams on Eagle Street. You've also heard the ads on the radio for many years. It's even one of my favorite places to dine with friends on a Friday night.

According to the Desperado's Mexican Restaurant Facebook Page, it's stated that anyone who has purchased or received gift certificates over the holidays, they will be honored at Miss Adams Diner in Adams.

1st we would like to thank you those of you that did support us, your support is truly appreciated. Previously we honored gift certificates from previous ownership regretfully we will unfortunately no longer honor those gift certificates but you can see Pete Oleskewiz at Miss Adams diner he has stated that he will honor them. We will although honor the ones issued throughout the holidays and that were issued on our cards only please DM us directly. Unfortunately due to the lack of business even through the "busiest months" of the year we are having to quickly close. After also receiving several notices that all of the furniture fixtures and equipment are on potential reposesion from both the state and private vendors it just seems that there are far too many financial obstacles that have been bestowed on us to overcome at this present moment. We truly thank those of you that loved and supported us. Please we respectfully ask to keep the negative comments away #believenorthadams North Adams Desperados - Desperados Mexican Restaurant Facebook Page

This story will be updated when more information is received

UPDATE:

To those people that are being extremely negative about us stealing their money as stated in the post previously we will honor all gift cards. We will not be open tonight due to the negative feedback on here today we apologize - Desperados Mexican Restaurant Facebook Page

