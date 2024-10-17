Popular Sports Bar For The Boston Red Sox In Massachusetts Closed Permanently
A popular hangout spot for hungry and thirsty Boston Red Sox game goers has closed its doors for good after 33 years in business.
According to WCVB, a restaurant in the Fenway neighborhood known as Thornton's Fenway Grille on Peterborough Street in Boston, Massachusetts not far from Fenway Park permanently closed as of 4pm on Monday, October 14, 2024 announced on their Facebook page.
The restaurant have been a main staple for 33 years in the Fenway Park neighborhood as customers enjoyed eats like 25 cent chicken wings before and after the Red Sox games.
"We're sad to announce that we'll be closing our doors this afternoon. Thank you to our neighbors, friends and family for making Thornton's so special," - Thornton's Fenway Grille Instagram
Comments:
"Love you guys!!! Thanks for being a staple of the Fenway community forever,"
"My favorite place, 25 cent wing night and the margs will always hold a special place in my heart,"
The owners of Thornton's Fenway Grille did not provide a specific reason for the closure as it will always hold a special place in everyone's heart for Red Sox fans. It is also unclear what will come next to occupy the empty space.
What do you think should occupy the space next? Hit us up on our station app.
