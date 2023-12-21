Popular Western Massachusetts Bakery Closes Its Doors

The saying goes, all good things must come to an end. According to WWLP-22News, a popular Italian Bread Shop in Springfield, Massachusetts is closing its doors after 40 years in business.

According to The Santos family social page, they officially closed as of Thursday to focus on Joe Santos’ health. He has been the proud owner of the bread shop on Orange Street since opening over 40 years ago.

“Where do I begin? I would like to tell you all how much you have all meant to us. Over the years we have made so many dear friends that will remain part of our lives forever even though it saddens me to have to tell you that the day we dreaded has arrived. We are closed. It has saddened us profusely but it was inevitable. Due to my dad’s declining strength/health the responsibility of remaining open and functioning had become too heavy, Remember bread shop or not you will always still hold a place in our hearts as our friends. On to the next chapter. A slower pace for my parents. Something they both deserve and is overdue,” - The Family

The Santos family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the community and their loyal customers who had been a part of their lives for more than four decades. The customers recently showed their appreciation to Joe back in 2022, when they came together to help him remodel the shop.

