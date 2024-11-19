The two of the biggest country music stars right now we can all agree on are Post Malone and Jelly Roll.

They have started out with different genres of music, but their country performances recently have been on fire.

Jelly Roll is a prime example of always having sold out shows like last year at smaller venues. This year he is taking on stadium tours.

Post Malone is known for his hip-hop and pop star past, but once he released his first country his career really took-off. Back in September, Post Malone and The Fools For You, performed to a sold-out crowd at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, on the Broadview Stage, as part of their “F-1 Trillion” Tour in Saratoga Springs, New York. It was also rumored that he killed it at his Fenway Park in Boston performance.

It has just been announced that he'll be back on the road touring again in 2025, but this time he'll be selling out shows to stadiums.

According to a press release from Patriots Media Relations, Post Malone will bring his BIG ASS Stadium Tour to Gillette Stadium on May 31st.

His guest will be no other than Jelly Roll! That's right two biggest country stars for the price of one concert!

The BIG ASS Stadium Tour will visit 25 cities in the United States and Canada and kicks off in Salt Lake City on April 29th and will conclude on July 1st in San Francisco.

A special pre-sale will start on Wednesday, November 20th and regular tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at Noon on Tuesday, November 26th.

More details can found through Live Nation.

