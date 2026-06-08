Vermont State Police Are Looking For Burglary Suspect Of Liquor Store In Pownal

You would think that in such a small, well-known area, these things wouldn't happen. But unfortunately, there's always that one person out there ready to cause chaos.

Especially when it comes to liquor stores, even though there's exact data on how many are burglarized each year, they are considered targets for obvious reasons. Here's how the events unfolded, and police are seeking the public's assistance.

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Burglary At Dwyer's State Line Beer and Wine Store

The Vermont State Police responded on Sunday morning to a reported break-in at Dwyer's State Line Beer and Wine Store located on Route 7 in Pownal, as reported by The Bennington Banner. An unknown white male, estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old and dressed entirely in dark clothing, broke into the store around 12:59 a.m. on June 7, 2026. He stole several items before leaving on foot at approximately 1:38 a.m.

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Police Seek Any Information From the Public: Where to Send

Anyone with details about this event or who recognizes the person involved is urged to contact Trooper Lacoste at the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via the Vermont State Police Tip Submission Page by clicking here or by sending a text with the keyword “VTIPS” to 274637 (CRIMES).

9 Ways To Protect Your Business From Burglary

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If you're a business owner, understanding how to prevent burglaries reduces the likelihood of becoming a victim. Biberk listed several important steps you should take to protect your belongings.

1. Secure your property with an alarm system.

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It alerts you and authorities to break-ins and deters criminals by showing you’ve taken precautions. Burglars often avoid well-protected places, making your property less likely to be targeted.

2. Make sure your building's perimeter is well-lit.

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Criminals prefer dark, hidden spots, so keep the exterior illuminated and use sturdy, shielded lights to prevent damage.

3. Install CCTV cameras

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Video cameras help prevent theft. Make sure to place cameras both outside and inside to clearly record faces. Also, ensure that the recorded footage is stored securely at an off-site location.

4. Improve visibility

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Remove obstructions such as tall bushes, dumpsters, and vehicles that could conceal a thief. Walk around and identify areas where someone could hide while trying to break in, then clear or move those obstacles.

5. Make sure all doors and windows are properly locked

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Features such as solid-core doors, robust locks, and safety glass enhance security and make unauthorized access more challenging. If your building includes garage doors, ensure they are also locked outside of operating hours.

6. Conduct background investigations on employees

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Even top security measures can be bypassed if an insider deliberately leaves access points unsecured or shares keys with others. It’s important to hire individuals who have demonstrated their trustworthiness.

7. Manage keys carefully

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Control who has keys to your premises and collect them back when someone leaves. For added security, use an access system that allows instant revocation of access and logs keyholder details, date, and time.

8. Offer extra security for important possessions

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Consider implementing safes, equipment cages, locked storage areas, and other security measures within your building to enhance protection against theft.

9. Establish a strong security mindset within your organization

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Train your staff on the significance of safety procedures, like inspecting all entry points at the end of each day. Also, highlight that security protocols are in place and that authorities will be contacted if a burglary occurs.

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