The days of "Everything Is $1" at Dollar Tree is all in the past unfortunately. I remember my mother used to always shop at Dollar Tree for the best deals in the 2000s. Back then nearest Dollar Tree closest to home was like 20 miles away. That means going there was almost like a privilege.

Fast forward to today, Dollar Tree took it's first price hike in 2021 and even launched higher-priced items ranging from $3 to $5 under its Dollar Tree Plus section. They also offer three pricing models known as Dollar Tree 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0, and now sells items that range from $1.25 to $7.

Let's just say inflation and operation costs is to blame for this price increase. However, Dollar Tree has yet again announced that they will be raising prices at all Dollar Tree locations affecting those in Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut.

According to The U.S. Sun, customers including those in Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut have noticed a price uptick to $1.50 on food items such as ramen, bread, and buns along with reading glasses rising from $1.25 to $1.50 as well. The recent price increase on kitchen essentials is the latest trend such as foil wrap and foil pans have reportedly risen to $1.75. In a recent company 2024 fourth-quarter earnings call, Dollar Tree CEO Michael Creedon spoke out about these price changes.

"In terms of the different price points, we look at that value. We look at convenience and we look at discovery and we say where can we offer that and maybe move on some pricing as part of not just tariffs, but an inflationary cost environment that we've got to mitigate. And so that's where you're seeing that work where it makes sense. And I think we're positioned better than we ever have before to manage what is a very uncertain and volatile arena that we're in." - Michael Creedon, CEO of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree customers at 3.0 locations can expect to see prices as high as $7 according to what Robert LaFleur, senior vice president of investor relations, explained during the earnings call.

