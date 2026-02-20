If anyone asks me what my all-time favorite food is, I always say steak, especially Prime Rib. By the way, when will the Berkshires get its own Texas Roadhouse? Only time will tell, I suppose.

While we might not have a Texas Roadhouse in the Berkshires, there are plenty of other great steak options available. Personally, I prefer grilling a New York Strip right outside to save money. Anyway, let's look at the top five places to get prime rib in Western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.

1. The Salam Cross Inn, located at 260 W Main St, in West Brookfield, MA.

2. The Red Lion Inn, located at 30 Main St, in Stockbridge, MA.

3. The Morgon House, located at 33 Main St. in Lee, MA.

4. The Tavern Restaurant, located at 2 Broad St. in Westfield, MA.

5. The Whately Inn, located at 193 Chestnut Plain Rd, in Whately, MA.

How trustworthy are Yelp ratings and reviews?

Yelp is a highly trusted platform that offers ratings and reviews of restaurants based on customer experiences and the quality of the food they serve. It gathers feedback from a wide variety of diners, helping to create a detailed picture of each establishment.

This can be especially helpful for travelers seeking dining options in unfamiliar areas, as it allows them to assess the level of service and overall experience at local restaurants. By reviewing reviews and ratings, users can make informed choices and select places that are likely to meet their expectations and preferences for a quality meal.

