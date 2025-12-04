Hungry? Where’s The Best Prime Rib In Massachusetts?

If anyone asks me what my all-time favorite food is, I always say steak, particularly Prime Rib. By the way, when will the Berkshires get its own Texas Roadhouse? Only time will tell, I suppose.

While we may not have a Texas Roadhouse in the Berkshires, there are plenty of other great steak options available. Personally, I prefer to grill a New York Strip right outside to save money. In any case, let's take a look at the top five places to get prime rib in Western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.

1. The Salam Cross Inn, located at 260 W Main St, in West Brookfield, MA.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. The Red Lion Inn, located at 30 Main St, in Stockbridge, MA.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. The Morgon House, located at 33 Main St. in Lee, MA.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. The Tavern Restaurant, located at 2 Broad St. in Westfield, MA.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. The Whately Inn, located at 193 Chestnut Plain Rd, in Whately, MA.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Yelp is a highly reliable platform that provides ratings and reviews of restaurants based on customer experiences and the quality of the food they serve. It compiles feedback from a diverse range of diners, helping create a comprehensive picture of each establishment.

This can be particularly beneficial for travelers seeking dining options in unfamiliar areas, as it allows them to gauge the level of service and overall dining experience at local restaurants. By reading through the reviews and ratings, users can make informed decisions and choose places that are likely to meet their expectations and desires for a great meal.

Where is the best place to get delicious prime rib? Let us know on our station app.

Get our free mobile app

10 OLDEST RESTAURANTS IN MASSACHUSSETTS Here is a look at 10 of the oldest restaurants in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause