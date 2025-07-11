Taking Photos At These Locations In Massachusetts Can Lead To Consequences
Although you have the constitutional right to take photos in public, ensure that you do not violate any laws while capturing that perfect shot.
It is illegal to trespass, even if you are only trying to take a photo.
When looking for the perfect spot to take a family photo or capture your next Instagram selfie, it's crucial to make sure you’re not violating any laws. For instance, avoid walking onto someone else's property or sitting on their porch, as this is considered trespassing and is illegal.
Please avoid taking photos at the following locations in Massachusetts.
In Massachusetts, trespassing is a concern not only in residential properties but also in certain locations where taking photos is strictly prohibited.
Taking photos on train tracks is not only against the law, but it can also be extremely dangerous.
Mass Coastal Railroad strongly advises against trespassing to take photos along the railroad tracks. This area is private property and presents significant safety risks. Trespassing is the leading cause of rail-related fatalities in the United States. In 2022, there were 619 fatalities and 550 injuries related to trespassing nationwide.
"In order to achieve the highest possible level of public safety we respectfully request that police departments in the communities we serve remain vigilant with regards to railroad trespassing and the enforcement of [state law]," - (MCRR) President and CEO Chris Podgurski
What is the punishment for criminal trespass in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts General Laws prohibit trespassing on railroad tracks, which can result in a $100 fine or 50 hours of community service.
