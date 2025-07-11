Taking Photos At These Locations In Massachusetts Can Lead To Consequences

Although you have the constitutional right to take photos in public, ensure that you do not violate any laws while capturing that perfect shot.

It is illegal to trespass, even if you are only trying to take a photo.

When looking for the perfect spot to take a family photo or capture your next Instagram selfie, it's crucial to make sure you’re not violating any laws. For instance, avoid walking onto someone else's property or sitting on their porch, as this is considered trespassing and is illegal.

Please avoid taking photos at the following locations in Massachusetts.

In Massachusetts, trespassing is a concern not only in residential properties but also in certain locations where taking photos is strictly prohibited.

Taking photos on train tracks is not only against the law, but it can also be extremely dangerous.

Mass Coastal Railroad strongly advises against trespassing to take photos along the railroad tracks. This area is private property and presents significant safety risks. Trespassing is the leading cause of rail-related fatalities in the United States. In 2022, there were 619 fatalities and 550 injuries related to trespassing nationwide.

"In order to achieve the highest possible level of public safety we respectfully request that police departments in the communities we serve remain vigilant with regards to railroad trespassing and the enforcement of [state law]," - (MCRR) President and CEO Chris Podgurski

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What is the punishment for criminal trespass in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts General Laws prohibit trespassing on railroad tracks, which can result in a $100 fine or 50 hours of community service.

How To Take Photos of the Moon Like a Pro Have you ever taken a picture of the moon and it winds up looking nothing like what you see with your eyes, and instead just a blurry white dot in a dark sky?

You don't need thousands of dollars of equipment to create some really amazing images. Here's how to do it: Gallery Credit: WYRK

4 Most Bizarre Laws in New York State Here are the most bizarre and stupid laws in New York state.

14 Laws in New York People Break Most Often We're all guilty. Some more than others. How many of the 14 most broken laws are you guilty of? Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

31 Strange Massachusetts Laws Here are 31 Massachusetts laws that will make you say "what?" Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane Gallery Credit: Unsplash