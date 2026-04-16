There's always a thrill at Six Flags New England. After all, it is the thrill capital of New England!

Whether your ride is Superman, Batman, or, if you're like me, the Thunderbolt, you know there's always a high-thrill ride that Six Flags New England has to offer.

But what if I told you there's a new thrill ride finally opening in 2026? You can be assured this will be the coaster of the future!

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The Quantum Accelerator Opens After Long-Awaited Delay

WWLP reports that the Quantum Accelerator roller coaster at Six Flags is set to open to visitors on Friday, April 17, 2026. It is notable for being New England’s first dual-launch straddle coaster. It will include two dynamic launches and will attain speeds of up to 45 miles per hour.

The ride includes 11 moments of airtime along with quick twists and turns. It starts with a launch from the station that propels riders to 30 miles per hour, followed by a second burst mid-trip that boosts speed to 45 miles per hour for the final segment. Riders must be between 48 and 77 inches tall to participate.

Season pass holders gained entry to the Quantum Accelerator starting last Saturday.

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Crackaxle Canyon Enhancements And Park Hours

The Quantum Accelerator's debut is revitalizing Crackaxle Canyon with a range of improvements aimed at enhancing the guest experience.

The park will commence daily activities for Spring Break from April 17 to April 26. Weekend hours will resume until Memorial Day weekend. Six Flags New England will begin full daily operations on June 17.

Will you be riding this new thrill coaster? Let us know by texting us through our station app.

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LOOK: 13 North American amusement parks growing the most in popularity Stacker used Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM data to list the 13 North American theme parks with the most visitor growth from 2021 to 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker