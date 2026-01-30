What You Should Know Before Heading To Rascal Flatts At MVP Arena In Albany This Weekend

Whenever I go to a concert, I check and review the venue's policies on what items are allowed and what aren't. After all, you're there to enjoy yourself, and you don't want to have it cut short right before the concert even begins.

This weekend, Rascal Flatts returns to MVP Arena with the 'Life Is a Highway Tour' on Saturday, January 31, featuring special guests Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina. The show starts at 7:00 pm, with doors opening at 6:00 pm. How should I prepare for the concert? Let's find out.

MVP Area Bag Policy

According to their website, CLEAR plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" are permitted. The style of the clear bag does not matter, as long as it stays within these dimensions. Small clutch bags, measuring up to 4.5" x 6.5" (roughly the size of a hand), are also allowed and do not need to be clear. There are no style restrictions for bags as long as they do not exceed the maximum size limit. Prohibited bags will not be stored or checked in. For patrons with young children, diaper bags are permitted and may be subject to search.

MVP Arena Security Procedure

All guests and their belongings may be searched. Metal detectors will be at each entrance. Prohibited items include, but are not limited to, outside food and drinks, coolers, umbrellas, professional cameras, audio and video recording devices, weapons of any kind, backpacks, glass containers, lasers, glowsticks, iPads, tablets, and selfie sticks. Items that are turned away will not be stored or checked in. Please arrive early to allow time for traffic, parking, and security screening.

For additional details, see their Security Procedures page.

MVP Arena Cash Policy/Phone Charging Stations

Please note that concessions do not accept cash; only cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are accepted. Merchandise stands at the concert also do NOT accept some money; they accept only cards and Apple Pay. The MVP Arena parking garage, however, accepts both cash and cards.

If your phone needs recharging, charging stations are available on the concourse courtesy of Upstate Ford Dealers. Complimentary charging tables are distributed throughout the area for use with your own charging cable. Forgot your cable? No worries—two ChargeFuze stations on the concourse offer rental of battery packs and charging cables.



MVP Arena Questions

If you have a specific question not covered here, please email it to info@mvparena.com. However, on the day of your event, we suggest calling them at 518-487-2000 rather than emailing them, as emails may be delayed.

