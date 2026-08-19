Pittsfield’s Fourth Shooting in Two Months Leaves One Injured

It's unfortunate what's been happening lately in the city of Pittsfield. Thankfully, something is being done about it, as you can read here.

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Fourth Shooting In Two Months For Pittsfield, MA Leaves One Injury

Just a few hours after it was announced that Pittsfield Police and the DA's Office Team Up to Stop a Wave of Shootings, another shooting, the fourth in two months for the city, occurred around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, August 18th, leaving one person injured at 45 Circular Ave. in the Jubilee Hill section of the city's West Side.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that officers arrived on scene within one minute of a ShotSpotter activation. They found a victim with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to Berkshire Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Read More: Adams MA Code Officer Charged For Making False Report In January

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The Number of Gunshots Reported by Nearby Residents and Police Investigation

Several residents who preferred to stay anonymous reported hearing five gunshots. The intersection of Circular Avenue and Division Street was closed off while authorities examined the scene. Approximately ten police officers and a K-9 unit arrived to gather evidence both outside and inside at 45 Circular Avenue.

One resident, Dave Hover, said, "This is usually a very quiet street." As of now, no further information has been provided. And of course, our condolences go to the victim and others involved in the recent Pittsfield shootings.