The Red Sox rarely make last-minute changes to the game schedule at the end of the regular season. This one is reasonable because parts of Massachusetts, especially the shoreline, are expected to be hit by a rare early-autumn nor’easter developing off the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia.

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Updated Red Sox Schedule for Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26

The Red Sox will play a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, including a doubleheader on Friday. The first game starts at 1:05 p.m., and the second at 6:05 p.m. They will then wrap up the series and the regular season on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. Playoff dates and times TBD.

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What To Expect Weatherwise In Massachusetts This Weekend

The Berkshires are expecting showers from Saturday into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, which won't cause any washouts. However, the coastal storm could cause gusty northeast breezes at times during the weekend in western New England and New York’s Hudson Valley, depending on the storm’s track offshore from Long Island, N.Y., to Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

As the storm intensifies off the New Jersey coast Friday, southeastern Connecticut, Rhode Island, and eastern Massachusetts—including the Boston metropolitan area—are expected to see the strongest winds and heaviest rainfall. Air travel to and from Logan International Airport could be disrupted through the weekend.

According to AccuWeather.com, winds in southeastern New England could reach tropical-storm strength, with gusts of 40 to 60 mph and 1 to 3 inches of rain expected from Friday through Sunday. Rainfall could be heavier along Massachusetts’ South Shore. The likelihood of showers decreases by early next week as the storm finally moves away.