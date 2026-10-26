Keep Scrolling For The Latest Wildfire Update On The NY/MA Border

This past weekend, a buddy of mine in the Adams Forest Wardens told me they were on standby for a nearby brush fire in New York State.

Of course, being me, I started googling it, but I couldn't find any news. So this had me thinking, okay, maybe it's just a small brush fire, not a big deal.

But then, later Sunday night, fire departments started posting photos on social media, reporting on a familiar site from past wildfires I've experienced here in the Berkshires.

Hoosick Falls, New York Fire Department Hoosick Falls, New York Fire Department

Wildfire Near NY/MA Border: How It Concerns Berkshire Residents

Right now, an active brush fire is burning in Berlin, New York, near the Hancock and Williamstown, Massachusetts border.

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Hoosick Falls, New York Fire Department Hoosick Falls, New York Fire Department

Where is the brush fire located?

WNYT NewsChannel 13 reported that the fire near Mattison Hollow Road in Berlin had burned about 15 acres and remained completely uncontained. Reporter Zach Richter said around 60 firefighters were on scene, with more crews arriving at 8 a.m. on Monday morning. Members of the Lebanon Valley, N.Y., Protective Association spent about six hours at the scene Sunday and brought a utility terrain vehicle, wildland firefighting gear, and a tanker.

Fire crews from Hoosick Falls, N.Y., and Pownal, Vt., also responded with utility terrain vehicles and personnel. The Rensselaer, N.Y., Fire Department dispatched a drone team to survey the blaze. In an image shared by the department, vivid orange flames form horseshoe-shaped patterns across a wooded mountainside.

Update as of Monday, October 26, 2026

Officials told News10ABC that conditions are hazardous, with steep, rocky terrain covered in dry, dead leaves and twigs along the Taconic Crest Trail. The difficult landscape has made crews’ work slow, requiring them to travel miles through the wilderness. Fire personnel said smoke poses minimal risk to the public, as winds are carrying it away from residential areas. The DEC said no homes or other structures are in danger.

Rensselaer County said on its Facebook page that New York State Police were on scene with three helicopters to help put out the wildfires.