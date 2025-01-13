Restaurant In Massachusetts Among Most Romantic In The Nation

When it comes to Valentine's Day in the Baystate, Food & Wine has a wide variety of information when it comes to dining and romance. That means it's never too early to start planning for that next dinner date.

Yvonne’s which is a modern interpretation of the supper club in Boston, Massachusetts was ranked at #21 for being the most romantic eatery.

According to their website, this landmark restaurant, opened in 1862 and was known for its elite clientele, paramount discretion, globe-trotting food, and wild parties. All of the elements of which Yvonne’s maintains to this very day. Current owners COJE Management Group brings their signature old-world hospitality, inspired world-class cuisine, and curated cocktails into a flawlessly designed space marked by glamour and exclusivity, with a hint of subterfuge.

Food & Wine encourages everyone to make a reservation for Yvonne's library room and you'll soon be cozying up to your loved one by the Locke-Ober's original fireplace, which dates back to 1832. You can also order drinks and small plates meant to be shared, then pull a book from the library's shelves, one of which houses a first edition of Peter Pan, and read to one another.

Their website states that Yvonne’s offers a social dining experience that blends cosmopolitan food and drink with high-touch service in impossibly chic surroundings, effortlessly flowing from dinner and drinks to lounging and revelry.

Yvonne’s is located at 2 Winter Place in Boston, Massachusetts, and might just be your next romantic dining experience!

