Dollar General Locations In Connecticut Are Being Sued For ‘Deceptive Pricing’
With prices so high nowadays, we always try our best to get a bang for our buck. Whether it's everyday essentials like groceries or personal items we use daily.
Personally, I'll shop at Dollar General when I need something in a pinch and don't want to take a long walk through a big store like Walmart. Luckily, Dollar General in Massachusetts isn't on the list for the latest lawsuit.
But if you're a Connecticut resident, here's what you should know about the latest lawsuit involving Dollar General.
Connecticut Dollar General Stores Being Sued For Unfair Pricing
According to the New York AP, the Federal Trade Commission has sued discount retailer Dollar General, alleging a long-running pattern of deceptive pricing. The agency says customers were charged more at checkout than the prices posted on shelves or advertised.
Twenty states joined the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. The complaint alleged that Dollar General did not fix the problem despite having extensive corporate knowledge of it.
“Dollar General has betrayed the trust of millions of American consumers and imposed significant financial harm on communities and consumers who are already struggling to make their paychecks last,” - Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection
Read More: Common Courtesy Issues At Massachusetts Convenience Stores
Which states are joining the FTC lawsuit?
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Wisconsin
Americans are increasingly frustrated by rising prices and by what they see as new pricing tactics from restaurant chains and major retailers, including the use of artificial intelligence.
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