With prices so high nowadays, we always try our best to get a bang for our buck. Whether it's everyday essentials like groceries or personal items we use daily.

Personally, I'll shop at Dollar General when I need something in a pinch and don't want to take a long walk through a big store like Walmart. Luckily, Dollar General in Massachusetts isn't on the list for the latest lawsuit.

But if you're a Connecticut resident, here's what you should know about the latest lawsuit involving Dollar General.

Photo by Cam Ballard on Unsplash A store front at night with people walking by

Connecticut Dollar General Stores Being Sued For Unfair Pricing

According to the New York AP, the Federal Trade Commission has sued discount retailer Dollar General, alleging a long-running pattern of deceptive pricing. The agency says customers were charged more at checkout than the prices posted on shelves or advertised.

Twenty states joined the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. The complaint alleged that Dollar General did not fix the problem despite having extensive corporate knowledge of it.

“Dollar General has betrayed the trust of millions of American consumers and imposed significant financial harm on communities and consumers who are already struggling to make their paychecks last,” - Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection

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Read More: Common Courtesy Issues At Massachusetts Convenience Stores

Photo by Cam Ballard on Unsplash A dollar general store lit up at night

Which states are joining the FTC lawsuit?

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Connecticut

Florida

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Nebraska

New Jersey

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Utah

Wisconsin

Americans are increasingly frustrated by rising prices and by what they see as new pricing tactics from restaurant chains and major retailers, including the use of artificial intelligence.

Hey Dollar General: Why Are These Items NOT A Dollar?! False advertising to the MAX. Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray