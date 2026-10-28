Dollar General Locations In Connecticut Are Being Sued For ‘Deceptive Pricing’

Dollar General Locations In Connecticut Are Being Sued For ‘Deceptive Pricing’

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With prices so high nowadays, we always try our best to get a bang for our buck. Whether it's everyday essentials like groceries or personal items we use daily.

Personally, I'll shop at Dollar General when I need something in a pinch and don't want to take a long walk through a big store like Walmart. Luckily, Dollar General in Massachusetts isn't on the list for the latest lawsuit.

But if you're a Connecticut resident, here's what you should know about the latest lawsuit involving Dollar General.

A store front at night with people walking by
Photo by Cam Ballard on Unsplash

Connecticut Dollar General Stores Being Sued For Unfair Pricing

According to the New York AP, the Federal Trade Commission has sued discount retailer Dollar General, alleging a long-running pattern of deceptive pricing. The agency says customers were charged more at checkout than the prices posted on shelves or advertised.

Twenty states joined the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. The complaint alleged that Dollar General did not fix the problem despite having extensive corporate knowledge of it.

“Dollar General has betrayed the trust of millions of American consumers and imposed significant financial harm on communities and consumers who are already struggling to make their paychecks last,” - Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection

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Read More: Common Courtesy Issues At Massachusetts Convenience Stores

A dollar general store lit up at night
Photo by Cam Ballard on Unsplash

Which states are joining the FTC lawsuit?

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Nebraska
  • New Jersey
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Tennessee
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

Americans are increasingly frustrated by rising prices and by what they see as new pricing tactics from restaurant chains and major retailers, including the use of artificial intelligence.

 

Hey Dollar General: Why Are These Items NOT A Dollar?!

False advertising to the MAX.

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

10 Items You Should Never Purchase at Connecticut Dollar Stores

Connecticut is an expensive place to live so people here will do just about anything to save a few bucks. This savings hunt makes dollar stores big business in CT and we have no shortage of them. Family Dollar has 32 Connecticut stores, Dollar Tree has 56 locations and Dollar General boasts 71 outlets throughout the State.

There are some items at these stores that will shave a lot of dough off your receipts but experts say you should not trust these stores with all purchases. Reader's Digest and USA Today have issued alerts to the public listing items you should steer clear of at Dollar Stores, here are 10 of them.

Gallery Credit: Lou Milano

Filed Under: Connecticut, lawsuit, Retail Chain
Categories: Articles, News, Local News

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