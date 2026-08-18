This is a follow-up to an incident from January, as we are finally getting an outcome to the story.

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Holiday Light Display In Adams Being Reviewed After Complaint

It all started when Dr. Martin K. Bush at 9 Park Street received a complaint on January 15, 2026, about unsafe conditions in a rental unit. This was all tied to his holiday light display he puts on every year. An "authorized inspection" on January 7, 2026, reportedly verified the complaint. The problem is that the holiday display had already been dismantled by January 7, as Dr. Bush runs the holiday display annually from the Friday after Thanksgiving through Jan. 1.

Bush then requested a public hearing asking what the music's decibel reading was during the Jan. 7 inspection, when it was taken, how it compared with traffic noise, what equipment was used, and the acceptable noise level in Adams. The report said the readings taken between 10 and 10:30 a.m. and at 5 p.m. reached a high of 88 and 84 decibels, respectively. The report states that the average decimal (exactly how it's written on the report) level was 74, and notes that there were no decorations when the measurements were taken.

The hearing scheduled for March 4th was ultimately canceled at the time due to "a clerical error." Here are the new developments.

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Code Enforcement Officer David Rhinemiller Faces a Code Enforcement Violation

Rhinemiller is charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly submitting a false report as a public employee related to the violation. Iberkshires.com reports that his arraignment was set for Friday in Northern Berkshire District Court, but it has been rescheduled to September 4.

Based on the findings, Rhinemiller's correction order to Bush could lead to criminal consequences, such as a $25,000 fine, up to one year in jail, or both. Bush stated that he never received an apology. His criminal complaint application indicates that Rhinemiller acknowledged the sound was turned off.

Rhinemiller remains employed as a code enforcement officer, and attorney Ryan Smith of Pittsfield represents him.

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