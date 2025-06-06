Longtime News Anchor In Massachusetts Has Officially Retired After 37 years

It's the conclusion of an era for many viewers in Western Massachusetts who are willing to wake up at 4:30 a.m. to watch TV.

Rich Tettemer of 22News in Springfield officially retired after 37 years of broadcasting in Western Massachusetts.

Rich's broadcasting career began in January 1984 as a videotape editor at WFLA in Tampa, Florida. He later became the Weekend Sports Anchor for KODE-TV in Joplin, Missouri.

Rich joined 22News on April 18, 1988, which coincided with Patriots Day, featuring both the Boston Marathon and the Red Sox morning game. He managed the hectic day with ease. After 18 and a half years working on the sports desk, he transitioned to anchor the morning newscast on October 16, 2006. He continued in that role for another 18 and a half years.

During his career at 22News, he was recognized as the Best Sportscaster by readers of both the Springfield Advocate and the Valley Advocate. He received a total of 13 Associated Press awards between 1994 and 2006. Additionally, he has co-hosted the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon since 1989.

Rich delivered his final broadcast today, Friday, June 6th, and he will be greatly missed for his professionalism, dedication to delivering high-quality news, and friendly demeanor over the past few decades. He has been a leader, mentor, and a strong voice in the newsroom.

You can watch this beautifully crafted tribute, along with Rich's final sign-off, below:

