Road rage is a prevalent issue in Massachusetts, especially in the Boston area.

What if I told you that road rage might vary depending on the type of vehicle someone drives? You may wonder how the car choice relates to the driver behind the wheel.

A recent study found that driving at high speeds frequently leads to increased driver frustration.

This recent study by Lance Surety Bonds reveals that road rage involves more than just hostility towards other drivers.

A study surveyed 1,000 drivers to examine the relationship between specific car brands, drivers' tendencies toward road rage, and the likelihood of involvement in related incidents. German automaker BMW ranked highest, with 44% of respondents identifying BMW drivers as a source of their frustrations.

This brings us to Tesla (TSLA), owned by Elon Musk. A survey indicates that Tesla is closely associated with electric vehicles and an increase in road rage. Luxury car leader Mercedes-Benz ranks third with 33%.

The study found that drivers of both gasoline-powered cars and electric vehicles (EVs) experience road rage at similar rates. Data indicates that 22% of EV drivers have reported being targeted in road rage incidents specifically because they drive an electric vehicle. This situation is similar to that of a doctor in Massachusetts who received death threats due to his political beliefs and for driving a shiny gold Tesla Cybertruck.

Road rage impacts various vehicle types, not just luxury and electric models. A study found that 92% of Volkswagen drivers, 91% of Toyota and Hyundai drivers, and 90% of Tesla and Honda drivers have reported experiencing road rage.

