What? Robert F. Kennedy Thinks Dunkin’ Coffee Should Be Banned

RFK Jr. recently shared his opinion on Dunkin' coffee.

Bloomberg via Getty Images

RFK Jr. aims to ban Dunkin’ coffee

Is the federal government planning to seize Dunkin’ coffee from your cold, dead hands? Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy recently targeted the Massachusetts-based company during a rally, seemingly warning of stricter regulations on high-calorie beverages like coffee and lattes.

On February 26, Kennedy addressed a rally in Austin, Texas, where he criticized processed foods and specifically called out Dunkin’ and Starbucks, as reported by the Boston Globe.

“We’re going to ask Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks, ‘Show us the safety data that show that it’s OK for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it.' I don’t think they’re gonna be able to do it.” - Kennedy

NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Dunkin' 48-Ounce Coffee Bucket

Dunkin’ has started testing a new 48-ounce coffee bucket, available at a few stores in Massachusetts. Nutrition details from Dunkin’ indicate that a 48-ounce latte could contain over 1,000 calories and 180 grams of sugar, depending on how it’s ordered.

While Dunkin’ did not issue a comment when asked, Kennedy's appointment last year by President Donald Trump was seen as controversial. Kennedy has openly opposed vaccines and endorsed several conspiracy theories related to health and safety. At the same rally in Austin, Kennedy advised Americans concerned about rising beef prices to consider eating liver or other inexpensive cuts of meat.

