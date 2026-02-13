If you're planning a romantic Valentine's Day trip and prefer to stay within the state, you can relax knowing there’s plenty to do here in the Berkshires with your loved one!

What is there to do for Valentine's Day in the Berkshires?

According to tripping.com, the Berkshires ranked #4 among the Top 7 Getaways in Massachusetts! No matter which vacation rental you and your loved one choose, you'll find plenty of places to explore and enjoy. Weather permitting, a horse-drawn sleigh ride through a winter wonderland at Sweet Brook Farm in Williamstown is a must-do!

Top Spots for Enjoying Cocktails

Looking to relax and enjoy a cocktail? The Berkshires have many great wineries, including Furnace Brook Winery in Richmond and Balderdash Cellars in Pittsfield, both of which are among the most popular.

Top Dinner Spots

For dinner options, you have many local eateries to choose from, but according to Tripadvisor , Cafe Triskelle (formerly Chez Nous) in Lee is the top pick, known for its charming French bistro with a cozy, romantic vibe.

The Meaning of Valentine's Day

According to en.wikipedia.org, Valentine's Day, also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine,[1] is celebrated every year on February 14.[2] It started as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, has grown into a major cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many parts of the world.

So, what are your plans for Valentine's Day?

