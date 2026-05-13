On May 12th, in the Berkshire Superior Court, a jury convicted Luis A. Rosado, a 53-year-old resident of North Adams, of murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the chance of parole. The crime involved the killing of Jillian Tatro, who was 38 years old at the time and lived at 46 Charles Street, North Adams, on May 28, 2022.

Mr. Rosado and Ms. Tatro had been romantically involved since September 2021 and got married on January 3, 2022, according to the Berkshire DA's Office. On the night of May 28, 2022, they went to her apartment at 46 Charles Street in North Adams, where she lived upstairs.

A neighbor on the first floor reported hearing them in her second-floor apartment before leaving for work around 10:15 pm. Around 10:42 pm, Ms. Tatro’s son arrived at the building and saw Mr. Rosado leaving the apartment. Mr. Rosado told him that his mother had gone out with a friend. After that, both men left the residence.

On Sunday, May 29th, around 7:54 pm, a North Adams police officer responded to 46 Charles Street after a report of a potential unattended death. When he arrived, he spoke with Ms. Tatro’s son, who explained that he had just entered his mother’s apartment after failing to reach her and found her deceased.

Officers entered the residence and saw Ms. Tatro lying on her back near the doorway. It was clear she had been stabbed, and later the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed she had been stabbed ten times, slashed six times, and suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Based on evidence from the scene, cell phone data, and witness statements, authorities concluded that Mr. Rosado killed Ms. Tatro between 10:15 pm and 10:42 pm on May 28th. The investigation also showed that domestic violence had been an ongoing issue in their relationship.

“Today, my thoughts are with Ms. Tatro’s children and family. Ms. Tatro’s son demonstrated tremendous poise and courage during his testimony in the trial. Ms. Tatro was a victim of domestic violence. The most dangerous time in a victim of domestic violence life is when they are prepared to leave. We know that Jillian was planning to leave on the Tuesday following her murder. Her death is a tragic example of lethal consequence of domestic violence and the lasting impact these crimes have on families and communities.” - District Attorney Shugrue

Second Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano and Assistant District Attorney Amy Winston represented the Commonwealth. Kristen Rapkowicz, Associate Director of Victim Witness Advocates, acted as the advocate for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. Heather Bates served as the media specialist for the District Attorney’s Office throughout the trial.

Law enforcement agencies involved in the case included the North Adams Police Department, the Pittsfield Police Department, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

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