As colder weather approaches in Massachusetts, many of us, myself included, still use fans at night. Some of us even keep them running year-round.

Personally, this has never affected me, but experts recommend against it.

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A recent study examined the effects of running a fan overnight, particularly for people without air conditioning, and found several significant drawbacks.

We cherish the warmer weather in Massachusetts, and because it doesn’t last long, we try to make the most of it.

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It may not be a good idea to leave your fan running all night while you sleep.

I usually leave a window open about 90% of the time to get fresh air while I sleep, whatever the weather. On warmer nights, I also run a fan throughout the night. Lately, though, I've started to wonder whether this is the best approach.

Sleep experts warn that many online sources say this can have a significant effect on your health.

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The risks of leaving your fan on overnight

Running a fan all night—whether it's a box fan or a ceiling fan—can pose health risks. I didn’t know this before, but I'm glad I learned it.

Sleep experts explain what happens when you leave your fan running all night. Here’s what they say:

It can trigger allergies and asthma symptoms. Your body can become too cool while you're sleeping. It can make you too cold while you're sleeping. It can lead to persistent nighttime coughing. It can lead to sore muscles, including neck stiffness.

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When You Shouldn’t Run Your Fan

If you leave the fan running all night, consider turning it off for a more comfortable summer in the Bay State.

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