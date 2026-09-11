Rising Gas Prices Push Massachusetts Drivers To Rethink Their Habits Behind The Wheel

As gas prices rise in Massachusetts, consumers should consider improving fuel efficiency by changing their driving habits. It's uncertain when prices will drop.

“It’s a hard reality to accept, isn’t it? You have to fill up with gas just to get through your day—going to work and picking up the kids," said Michael Crossen, auto testing manager at Consumer Reports.

7 Tips to Save Fuel in Massachusetts

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1. Reduce your speed or turn on cruise control.

Vehicles are most fuel-efficient at specific highway speeds, as Sean Tucker of Kelley Blue Book explains. "Maintain a speed of 65 mph (105 kph) on the highway,” Tucker recommends. "Modern cars perform best at that speed, and going faster can noticeably decrease fuel economy." Research suggests that lowering speed can improve gas mileage by as much as 14%.

If you're finding it difficult, cruise control can help. It maintains a constant speed, reducing the need to hold the gas pedal continuously, and helps avoid sudden jerks or quick braking. Additionally, experts recommend coasting when approaching stoplights, whether the light is red or green but might change soon.

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2. Limit idling

Experts suggest utilizing a vehicle’s automatic start-stop system. It automatically turns off the engine when idling at traffic lights and restarts it when you press the accelerator. David Bennett, AAA's senior automotive manager, states, "If you're stuck in traffic for a while and have start-stop enabled, don’t disable it." He recommends letting the engine turn on and off as needed, especially when air conditioning isn’t required during extended stops.

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3. Lower your vehicle's aerodynamic drag and eliminate excess weight.

Many drivers attach roof or bike racks to their vehicles, which increase wind resistance and can lower fuel efficiency by several miles per gallon. Crossen mentioned, "If you’re not using those racks, it’s like towing a parachute behind your car. Any accessory that increases drag should be removed." If you’re carrying heavy items in your back seat, trunk, or truck bed that you don’t need, it's better to leave them at home.

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4. Inspect your tire pressure and carry out additional maintenance tasks.

Experts highlight the importance of maintaining tires at the recommended pressure specified in your vehicle’s manual. It’s advised to check tire pressure every other fuel stop. Bennett points out that under-inflated tires increase road resistance, leading to less smooth handling and slower acceleration. Keeping tires properly inflated can enhance driving comfort and fuel efficiency, potentially boosting gas mileage by up to 10%.

Auto repair shops frequently perform straightforward adjustments to boost a vehicle’s fuel efficiency. Tucker suggested, “If you’re not achieving the expected fuel economy, it's time to visit a mechanic.” These adjustments may involve replacing parts like the air filter or oxygen sensors, which help the engine determine the correct fuel mixture.

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5. Consider coordinating ride-sharing and trip merging.

Whenever feasible, carpool and share costs with others. Plan trips carefully to reduce the total number of outings. Avoid unnecessary stops and don't drive across town to save a few cents on eggs, as Crossen suggested. Be deliberate with your outings, and drive only when you genuinely need to.

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6. What kind of fuel are you buying, and at which location?

Some vehicles need premium gasoline, and experts advise using it when required. However, many drivers opt for premium even when it's not essential, only to discover that regular gas performs just as effectively. Whatever octane level you select, pay attention to your fuel's quality. Check if your local station offers "Top Tier" gasoline, which has additives that help reduce carbon buildup in your engine.

During high prices or shortages, keeping a full tank isn't necessary but can help. Apps like GasBuddy (my preferred choice) help compare local fuel prices or those along your route home. Experts recommend filling up when your tank is around half full, providing flexibility to wait for lower prices.

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7. If you're considering a new car, consider opting for a hybrid.

Currently, the average age of vehicles on the road is around 12 years, and newer cars typically offer better fuel efficiency than older models. Not everyone can afford a new vehicle, but those shopping for a car might think about a hybrid as a stepping stone before fully switching to electric. For those ready to go entirely gas-free, electric vehicles—including many used options—are easily accessible.

Read More: Gas Prices Are On The Rise All Across Massachusetts

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