Drivers Face Up To $2,000 In Fines For Passing A School Bus In Massachusetts

As children in Massachusetts prepare to return to their classrooms, school buses will resume their routes, regularly transporting students to and from school each day. Keeping these students safe during their journey remains a top priority for schools and transportation officials alike.

AAA issued an official statement urging all drivers to slow down, stay focused on the road, and be prepared to stop whenever necessary for school buses, as students across the state return to school this week.

Photo by Marcelo Cidrack on Unsplash yellow school bus on road

$2,000 Fine For Massachusetts Drivers Passing A School Bus

In Massachusetts, drivers must stop completely whenever they see a school bus flashing its red lights and extending its stop sign arm, signaling that children are boarding or disembarking. Failing to stop in this situation is considered a traffic violation.

A first offense incurs a $250 fine. Subsequent violations carry higher fines, potentially up to $2,000. Additionally, repeated violations may result in the suspension or revocation of the driver's license, further emphasizing the importance of adhering to this safety rule.

AAA cautioned that, aside from legal consequences, not stopping creates a serious danger by jeopardizing children’s safety. Mark Schieldrop, a senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast, highlighted that driver confusion frequently causes violations on multi-lane roads.

“Both sides of the road need to stop for that bus, even on multi-lane roads, that’s the law. So oftentimes you see people, they don’t realize that they just keep going in the opposite direction.” - Schieldrop

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Lesli Whitecotton on Unsplash the back of a school bus

When Can You Legally Pass A Stopped School Bus?

You are only permitted to pass a stopped school bus if you are traveling on the opposite side of a divided highway that has a physical barrier, such as a median or guardrail, separating your lane from the bus’s side. This exception applies to ensure safety when the roadway is divided, and the barrier prevents crossing into the bus’s lane.

When to Stop for School Bus Based on Road Type Gallery Credit: TSM Lafayette