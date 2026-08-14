If you have a child or children returning to school, this one is for you. I don't have any, but I have friends with kids who I know will be heading back to school this year.

With the 2026-2027 school year just around the corner, now is the time for everyone to recognize how important school bus safety is.

Photo by Maximilian Simson on Unsplash yellow school bus on road

Why School Bus Safety Is Important

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, millions of children ride school buses each school day, and school buses are considered the safest vehicles on the road. Less than 1% of all traffic fatalities involve children on school transportation vehicles. However, children are more at risk when approaching or leaving a school bus. All drivers, parents, and students should understand school bus safety.

North Adams Public Schools Drop A New School Bus Safety Video

Dr. Callahan (Superintendent of the North Adams Public Schools) and Mr. Sookey (who was even a bus driver when I was in school) teamed up with Drury alums to remind us all about riding the school bus safely. K-12 students will be welcomed back for the school year on Monday, August 31, while Pre-K students will be welcomed back on Tuesday, September 8th.

The good thing about this video is that it can be used anywhere in the state, not just in North Adams, because the information applies to all students and parents across Massachusetts. Let's watch the video.

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Photo by Megan Lee on Unsplash yellow and red bus in a city

School Bus Awareness

Always remember that when a school bus is slowing down or stopping, your attention should not be limited to the bus itself but should also include the area around it. Children often stand several feet away from the bus and cross the street while boarding or leaving. Because of this, it is crucial to stop when a school bus is stopped and avoid passing it.

When to Stop for School Bus Based on Road Type Gallery Credit: TSM Lafayette