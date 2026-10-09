As climate change continues, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provides data on projected sea level rise.

This new tool forecasts how rising sea levels could reshape the coastline. It shows that, as in many areas along the eastern seaboard, communities near the Atlantic Ocean's tributaries and nearby parts of New York could be submerged within the next few decades.

Hopefully, we won't be alive if this happens.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

Forecasts for 2100

NOAA's Sea Level Rise Viewer projects sea-level increases through 2100, from best- to worst-case scenarios.

By 2100, sea levels in Montauk, New York, are projected to rise by 2.49 feet in the best-case scenario and 6.66 feet in the worst-case scenario.

"“Increased carbon emissions are increasing atmospheric and ocean heating that is melting land-based ice sheets and glaciers and causing thermal expansion of the ocean resulting in coastal sea level rise along most U.S. coastlines,” - NOAA oceanographer William Sweet

We recommend exploring the tool yourself. Enter your address or town to get started. As the map zooms in on your area, you'll see more detailed sea-level rise data and real examples of local infrastructure, including major roads and signs.

Read More: Massachusetts Towns Could Become Ghost Towns By 2100

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Use the slider to see water levels at different points, with rises of up to 10 feet. This feature is available on every tab except High Tide Flooding. You can also project future water levels through 2100 using local scenarios: Intermediate High, Intermediate Low, Intermediate, and High. Each scenario shows different results based on the expected severity.

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