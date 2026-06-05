If you're one of those people who's late getting their lawnmower started this year, this one is for you.

To avoid mechanical issues and extend the lifespan of your equipment, it's advisable to perform routine maintenance, such as fuel treatment and engine checks. Before using your lawn mower this year, ensure all essential tasks are completed. These precautions can help prevent engine overheating or starting problems after it's been idle over the winter.

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Lawnmower Advice From a Professional: Fuel Treatment

Ali Sullivan, a specialist at Taplin Yard, Pump and Power Equipment in Agawam, said the first step in storing a snow blower is to handle fuel properly.

“First what you want to do is make sure the fuel that is already in it is treated, get something like Star Tron treatment. What it does is push the ethanol out so there’s no moisture that can get in there, it stops the gas from breaking down.” - Ali Sullivan

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Inspect the mower for signs of pests

Homeowners should examine their lawn mowers for signs of seasonal pests when storing snow blowers, as Sullivan cautioned that mice often seek refuge in equipment during winter.

“Look around your engine, see if there are any signs of mice being in there. Mice love to get up inside the engines; it’s nice and cozy for them. They kind of make a mess. You want to make sure that’s all out of there because it can overheat your engine, it can cause damage while trying to start it.” - Ali Sullivan

Read More: North Adams Subway Management States No Rats Ever Entered Inside

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Other Tips and Advice for Preparing Your Lawnmower

In addition to nesting in engines, mice are known to gnaw on electrical wiring. Seasonal maintenance should include replacing the spark plugs and the air filter. Homeowners should also sharpen mower blades for a cleaner cut. Checking tire pressure before mowing is essential, as improper pressure can affect deck height and cause an uneven cut.

Homeowners should walk across their lawns to inspect for objects or debris hidden in the grass prior to their first mow of the season.

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