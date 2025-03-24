Should Massachusetts Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections?

Just recently I had to visit my go to Massachusetts inspection to make sure my vehicle is safe for another year for around roads. We all know people don't enjoy it because they don't know what to expect. But, do you think Massachusetts getting rid of the need for vehicle owners to bring their cars in for the yearly inspection would be a good idea?

The saying goes, "if they're doing it, why can't we?" This is considered one of the two things we have to do in the Baystate other than paying annual taxes every year. Otherwise, we'd be facing penalties for not doing so.

The penalty for not going for an inspection sticker is not as severe as not paying taxes. Heck, how many expired stickers are on the road today? The worse that can happen is you'll get pulled over an issued a police citation.

For over 60 years, Massachusetts has has required vehicle owners to have a yearly inspection to ensure that the vehicle is safe to drive. The inspection consists of checking safety items such as seat belts, airbag warning lamps, brakes, steering, front end, suspension, chassis, frame, and wheel fasteners, tires, lights, windshield and other glass, windshield wipers, and blades, horn, and mirrors. If the vehicle passes, you'll be issued a different colored sticker and the number of the month the vehicle is due for its next inspection. If the vehicle fails, you'll be issued a different colored sticker with a big fat red "R" on it that stands for rejection.

Inspections do make sense to a certain degree as it allows for safe vehicles on the right? But, why doesn't every state require these annual inspections?

Why Doesn't Every State Do These Yearly Inspections?

A lot of people don't realize that approximately 25% of the states in the U.S. DO NOT require vehicle owners to have a yearly inspection. These states include Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Florida, Washington, and Wyoming just to name a few. So why does Massachusetts?

Over the years it's been said that these yearly inspections are just another way for the state of Massachusetts to get more "tax" money out of vehicle owners since there's no proven fact if safety inspections lessen the number of fatal accidents in the state as numbers are no different in other states with no inspections. Of course, I'm not saying by any means want vehicles to be less safe on the road but since most cars nowadays have great technology they're usually pretty good at pointing out when there's an issue with something. Plus, all it takes is a simple jack to regularly check your vehicle's brakes and suspension.

Do you think Massachusetts should get rid of inspections all together? Let us know by "texting us" on our free station app:

