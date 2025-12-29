North Adams Residents Face Fines For Not Shoveling Their Sidewalks

Following recent snowfall in Massachusetts, residents, especially in North Adams, are reminded to clear their sidewalks or face fines.

The North Adams Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the City of North Adams is increasing enforcement of snow and ice removal from sidewalks. Property owners who violate the City Ordinance will receive a 24-hour notice from the police; if the problem is not fixed, a violation will be issued.

Who Is Responsible for Clearing the Sidewalks?

According to North Adams Police Chief Mark Bailey, property owners will receive a 24-hour notice from the department if their sidewalks are found to be non-compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If the issue is not resolved within that time, a violation of city ordinance will be issued.

The City Ordinance Pink Slip

"The person responsible for a building or lot of land bordering a street or public space within the city, where there is a sidewalk curb, or ramp, must remove all snow, ice and sleet from said areas within 24 hours of storm's conclusion, sidewalks must be cleaned either through removal of collected snow or placement of sand or another suitable substrate within twenty-four hours of appearance."

Penalties for Failing to Clear Sidewalks

For a first offense, a warning will be issued; for a second offense, a fine will be imposed if a warning was already given the first time. The chief also mentioned that the city would try to help any seniors or those who cannot shovel. However, this warning was aimed at "absentee landlords" and businesses that either don't shovel or push snow into public streets that already need plowing, as it acts as a deterrent before the situation gets out of control.

