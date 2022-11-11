Six Flags, as they say in Agawam "The Thrill Capital of New England." Last month my girlfriend and I, and a few other friends decided to take a trip to Six Flags England for the day for the annul Fright Fest event they have every year around Halloween. Which by the way before the pandemic, there were times you had to wait almost an hour just to get into the park and sometimes almost an hour to get on a ride!

We were in the park in not even less than 5 minutes. Even the transit from the parking lot to the park didn't have a line! And not to mention the technology they have going through security now. Bottom line is the attendance was really low. Doing a little research, it seems to be an issue at all Six Flags locations.

So what's the inside scoop?

According to a post made back in August, attendance at all Six Flags Amusement Parks across the USA has been down 22% since last year. We're talking a 5 million out of 28 million guest decrease since 2019! Six Flags CEO and President Selim Bassoul explained recently to make up for lost revenue, there has been a slight increase in ticket prices as well as a bigger "Fright Fest" (what I'm looking forward to), and "Octoberfest."

Overall, despite some of the struggles, I will continue to make frequent visits to their theme parks across the Northeast Region. My favorite rides to hit are Carousal, Thunderbolt, Kontiki, Teacups, The Scrambler, Cat Woman's Whip, Gotham City, and of course the bumper cars!

What are your experiences at Six Flags Theme Parks? Let us know on our station app!

