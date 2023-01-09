Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close

If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!

The coldest temperatures were around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. But when the New Year started, temperatures skyrocketed to up into the 60's. Which is bad for the ski business as skiers can't even enjoy the Green Mountains as they are part of the Appalachians.

If you're looking alternatives, there are many Ski Resorts in Massachusetts including many here in the Berkshires to choose from!

Check out the list below:

Berkshire East Mountain Resort, 66 Thunder Mountain Rd, Charlemont, MA 01339

Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, 37 Corey Rd, Hancock, MA 01237

Bousquet Mountain Ski Area, 101 Dan Fox Dr, Pittsfield, MA 01201

Butternut Ski Area and Tubing Center, 380 State Rd, Great Barrington, MA 01230

You can be assured that many of these Ski Areas in the Berkshires actually create their own snow to battle the mild temperatures that may a occur during the winter months. Afterall, it could snow, it could rain, or even just be sunny tomorrow! You never know what the weather brings here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Where is your favorite place to ski in the area? Let us know on our station app.

Still new at skiing? Check out these best places to learn the sport! (Note some resorts may be closed as mentioned earlier)

