Many travelers will be heading out for the upcoming holiday season in 2026, and travel can be exhausting. So, is it legal to stop at a Massachusetts rest area to rest or take a nap?

I’ve never had to pull over for a nap, mainly because I drink plenty of coffee while driving. Since I love music, I usually turn up the stereo to stay alert.

Travel often means paying more for accommodations, especially during peak holiday seasons.

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Is it legal to sleep in your car in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, sleeping in your car is permitted, according to the Boondocker's Bible. Rest area rules vary, though: most limit parking to two hours, and you can usually leave vehicles unattended for no more than 30 minutes.

Sleeping in your car at a rest area is legal, since states encourage tired drivers to rest. Sleeping outside designated rest areas, however, requires careful consideration.

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Read More: What To Do In North Adams MA Without Spending Much Money

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Could you get a fine for sleeping in your car?

In Massachusetts, you can legally sleep in your vehicle. However, parking on private property without permission could lead to trespassing charges. Before you park, check for signs that say 'No Trespassing' or 'No Overnight Parking' to avoid problems.

Don't Complain: 6 Reasons Why You're Lucky To Be Living In MA Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause