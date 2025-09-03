As someone from Massachusetts, I may find certain cities to be pretentious.

I was surprised by the responses I received from ChatGPT regarding the snobbiest towns in Massachusetts.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

This is all in good fun, as many wonderful people are living in these cities.

The Snobbiest Cities in Massachusetts

I included the following text in the ChatGPT prompt:

What do you think are the 10 snobbiest cities in Massachusetts?

Get our free mobile app

Before reviewing the list, it's important to note what was also mentioned:

Massachusetts has a mix of historic charm, affluent areas, and bustling urban centers, so the idea of "snobbiest" cities can be subjective. Generally, these cities are often associated with wealth, exclusivity, and high-end living

Massachusetts is aptly described this way! Many cities have rich histories but also high costs.

Here’s what was mentioned about the ten most exclusive cities in Massachusetts.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

10. Cohasset

I have to be honest; I don’t remember ever visiting Cohasset. However, it’s definitely on my bucket list now, as I’ve heard it’s a beautiful town on the South Shore with a country-club lifestyle. While I’m not particularly interested in high property values, a country-club lifestyle sounds like my cup of tea.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

9. Marblehead

I wouldn't be surprised by this, as ChatGPT describes it as a coastal town with historic charm, yacht clubs, and a lot of old money; it makes total sense.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

8. Winchester

Any name that ends with "er" typically suggests a sense of business. ChatGPT indicates it is a small, exclusive suburb featuring a charming downtown and a high median income.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

7. Cambridge

This was shocking to me. However, obtaining an education is a serious matter. With Harvard and MIT, there is an abundance of brilliant minds and an air of academic elitism.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

6. Lexington

ChatGPT describes it well: the area has a rich history and affluence, boasts a top-ranking school system, and has a sophisticated atmosphere.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

I often drive by the now-closed Concord State Prison, wondering if this is all the town has to offer. ChatGPT mentions that it is known for its literary history and affluent residents.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

4. Weston

It is considered one of the wealthiest towns in Massachusetts, known for its expansive estates and understated exclusivity.

Brookline Getty Images/Canva loading...

3. Brookline

Given its proximity to Boston, reactions may vary based on one's perspective of the city. It's recognized as a wealthy urban suburb of Boston, featuring a vibrant intellectual and cultural scene.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

2. Newton

This surprised me, especially since my relatives live nearby. ChatGPT describes it as a highly educated, affluent suburb of Boston, featuring historic homes and elite schools.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

1. Wellesley

Wellesley, Massachusetts, is known for Wellesley College and is one of the wealthiest towns in the state, featuring top-tier schools and high-end boutiques.

That was Massachusetts. Now, let's take a look at New York: